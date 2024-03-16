Man on the run after killing teen wife nabbed in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Mar 16 (PTI) A man from Dharashiv who was on the run after killing his 18-year-old wife was arrested in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused, Suraj Torkad (20), from Chiple village in Panvel on March 13, an official said.

Torkad had been on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife Poornima to death, and burning her body at their home in Dharashiv on March 3, the official said.

The accused and his two accomplices staged the death as suicide and planted a suicide note, he said.

Advertisment

The Bhum police in Dharashiv registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Torkad, his mother and his girlfriend, the official said.

According to the victim's family, she had eloped with the accused in January and married him, and on March 3, her in-laws informed them about her death, he said.

Torkad told the police that he allegedly strangled and stabbed his wife with the help of the other accused and burned the body to destroy evidence, the official said. PTI COR ARU