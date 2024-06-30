Man on the run after raping woman in Palghar held from Mumbai

Palghar, Jun 30 (PTI) A rape accused on the run for the last one year was arrested from Antop Hill in Mumbai, an MBVV police official said on Sunday.

Atulkumar Jaiprakash Yadav (25) is accused of taking a woman to different hotels between 2022 and 2023 and raping her after spiking her drinks, the Naigaon police station official said.

"The woman filed a complaint on July 14 last year. He is accused of filming her and then blackmailing and threatening her. He was arrested by a team of the Crime Branch Unit II of Vasai," the official added. PTI COR BNM