Man on the run after wife's murder commits suicide by jumping in front of train

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) A 39-year-old man suspected of murdering his wife in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district has allegedly committed suicide, a police official said on Saturday.

A massive search was on for Popat Dilip Dahij after his wife Jyoti Dahij (29) was found dead on Tuesday in their flat in Dombivali's Kolegaon area. The alleged murder came to light after Popat, a mason by profession, failed to report to his workplace and his employer sent a staffer to check on him at his house. As per preliminary investigation, she had been strangled as well as attacked with a sharp weapon.

"We began tracking Popat's movements by placing his mobile phone under surveillance. Kurla railway police informed that an unidentified man had ended his life by jumping in front of a local train at Bhandup station on Friday. With the help of his broken mobile phone, it was confirmed the man was Popat Dahij," Manpada police station senior inspector Sandipan Shinde said.

"It appears he committed suicide under severe stress. The motive of the murder is currently suspected to be a domestic dispute. Further probe is on. His body has been handed over to kin," Shinde added. PTI COR BNM