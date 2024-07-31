Man orders mobile phone worth Rs 55,000 online, gets tea set

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) A city resident has filed a complaint against e-commerce giant Amazon after he ordered a high-end mobile phone online and allegedly received half a dozen tea cups.

Amar Chavan, a deputy engineer with civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, ordered a Techno Phantom V Fold mobile phone from Amazon and paid Rs 54,999 online on July 13, he told police.

Two days later, the parcel arrived. When he opened, he was shocked to find six tea cups, he claimed in the complaint.

He contacted Amazon as well as the seller firm, but did not get any satisfactory answer, the complainant said.

A First Information Report (FIR) for alleged cheating was registered against unnamed officials of Amazon and the retailer and investigation was underway, said an official of Mahim police.

No comment was immediately available from Amazon India. PTI ZA KRK