Man out on bail after marrying rape victim held for dowry harassment in UP

Lucknow (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A man, who was previously granted bail on the condition of marrying his rape victim, has been re-arrested for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused had promised to marry the victim and had an affair with her in 2021. However, when he refused, the woman filed a complaint of rape.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail. In 2022, he was granted bail by the court on the condition that he would marry the victim.

"Following the marriage, the man began pressuring his wife to bring a dowry of Rs 10 lakh from her family. When she was unable to meet the demand, he began harassing her," said Station House Officer (SHO) Anand Kumar Dwivedi, quoting the victim's complaint.

Police have registered a case, and the accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway, the SHO said.