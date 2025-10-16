Man out on bail in murder case shot dead in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man, associated with the transgender community, who had been released on bail four days ago in a murder case, was on Thursday shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Modinagar area here, police said.

The incident took place on Seenkri village road, where the victim, Ahsan, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, was attacked while he was returning home, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari told PTI.

Ahsan was associated with the transgender community and had been an accused in a murder case registered earlier this year.

On March 1, one Allahabaksh, a drummer, who was also with Puja Kinnar, a transgender, was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon when a rival group allegedly attacked Puja's troupe while they were returning from a programme.

Police had then booked 15 members of the rival group, including Ahsan, and all were sent to jail.

Ahsan had been granted bail only four days ago, officials said.

"Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. The body was found lying on the road after the shooting," DCP Tiwari said.

He added that an FIR in the case was yet to be lodged and that police were investigating the matter. PTI COR ABN VN VN