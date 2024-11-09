Man out on bail in robbery case shot at in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A man out on bail in a robbery case was shot at near his home in outer Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday, police sources said.

Advertisment

The victim Amit was recently released from jail, they said.

He suffered critical injuries after two attackers on a motorcycle fired six rounds at him and fled, the sources said.

Amit has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, they added.

Advertisment

The police suspect personal enmity to be behind the attack. A probe is underway. PTI ALK SZM