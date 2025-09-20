Man paraded with garland of shoes for alleged unnatural act with cow

Agar Malwa (MP), Sept 20 (PTI) A man was forced to wear a garland of shoes and was paraded in public view in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Saturday, allegedly by members of a local Hindutva outfit who accused him of committing an unnatural act with a cow.

The incident occurred at the village market under the Nalakheda police station limits, police said.

Sub-Inspector Sardar Singh Parmar claimed the accused, Mohammad Shahid (55), had been brought to the Baragaon police outpost immediately after the matter came to their notice and was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 170 (dealing with the arrest of individuals to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence) of the BNSS.

He, however, denied reports that Shahid was paraded in the presence of police.

Police shifted him to the outpost as soon as they received information about the incident, he claimed.

Nalakheda station in-charge Nagesh Yadav said the accused was served a notice and produced before the competent Tehsildar's court, from where he was sent to judicial custody under the BNSS.

Shahid had allegedly committed the act on September 9 near an Eidgah in the village, which was witnessed by some locals.

On Saturday, they alerted members of a local Hindu outfit, who paraded him while raising slogans. PTI COR LAL NSK