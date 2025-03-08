Man, parents commit suicide in Surat over financial woes; were facing loan, flat sale issues

Surat, Mar 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old man and his parents allegedly committed suicide in Surat in Gujarat due to financial troubles, a police official said on Saturday.

Harsh Sasangia and his parents Bharatbhai Sasangia (55) and Vanitaben Sasangia (50) ended their lives by consuming poison late Friday night in their flat in Amroli, Assistant Commissioner of Police DS Patel said.

"The family had put up their flat for sale and a buyer had made advance payment. However, there was a loan on the flat and the bank was putting pressure due to non-repayment. The buyer, once he got to know of this loan, started seeking his advance payment back," he added.

"After consuming poison, one of them called a neighbour, who rushed them to hospital in an ambulance. Doctors declared them dead on arrival. A suicide note found in their house stated the three were taking this extreme step due to default on payment to creditors," Amroli police station inspector JB Vanar said.

The flat was supposed to be sold for Rs 22 lakh, and a man who wanted to buy it had given the family Rs 1 lakh as advance payment, he said.

Further probe was underway on the basis of the suicide note, Vanar added.