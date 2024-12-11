Man, parents sentenced to life in 2018 dowry death case

Mainpuri (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man and his parents to life imprisonment in a 2018 dowry death case.

Advertisment

Additional Session's Judge Jahendra Pal Singh convicted Satyendra, his father Updesh Chauhan and mother Mina Devi and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them, prosecutor Rakesh Gupta told PTI.

On October 3, 2018, an FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of victim Nisha's brother Swatantra Pratap Singh at Kurra Police Station.

He alleged that after his sister’s marriage on November, 23, 2017, her husband Satendra and his parents used to mentally and physically torture her demanding an SUV and Rs 2 lakh cash.

Advertisment

On Oct 1, 2018, they poured kerosene oil on Nisha and set her ablaze, leading to her death. Police after investigation submitted a charge sheet of murder in the court. PTI COR ABN NB