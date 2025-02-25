Man picked up by UP cops sans intimation to Delhi police: HC seeks report

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the Greater Noida police commissioner to file a report for arresting a person in the national capital without informing Delhi police and said inter-state arrests couldn't be effected without following the proper protocol.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dharmesh Sharma underlined the need to ensure the prescribed protocol for inter-state arrests was followed by UP Police.

Saying the incident was cause of concern, the court sought the stands of UP Police and Delhi police on the allegation and said UP Police entered the capital and picked up its resident without any intimation to Delhi Police, without adhering to the prescribed protocol.

The police commissioner was ordered to inquire into the matter and inform the court about the police officials who held the Delhi resident aside from the nature of the vehicle he was picked up in.

The petitioner was allegedly intercepted on February 18 from Connaught Place in Delhi by UP Police without any prior information to the local police and taken to an unknown location.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Vishal Gosain, was subsequently released by a UP court on February 19.

The high court said the arrest of the petitioner was prima facie illegal.

"The matter requires a deeper look as none of the other prescribed procedures appears to have been followed. No grounds of arrest also appear to have been communicated at the time of arrest. If the procedures prescribed are not followed, the arrest itself would be contrary to law," the bench said on February 20.

The verdict went on to add, "Though the petitioner is released, there is a need to ensure that the prescribed protocol for inter-state arrests is followed by the UP Police. The court would also like to examine the CCTV footage to ascertain the manner in which the police from UP/Noida has picked up the petitioner, without any information to the Delhi Police and as to why private vehicles were used and the UP Police personnel were not in uniforms. Let a status report be filed by the commissioner of police, Greater Noida, UP, after enquiring into the whole matter." The court asked the senior UP police official to state if any protocol was agreed to with Delhi Police in case of an inter-state arrest, as per high court's direction in such cases and asked for a senior officer to remain present on May 5. PTI ADS AMK