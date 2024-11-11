Man points gun at Noida hotel owner, threatens to kill him

Noida (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A man threatened to kill a hotel owner here by pointing a pistol at him, police said on Monday.

According to the police, hotel owner Krishna Kumar Sharma's son was kidnapped and murdered in May this year after which police security was given to him.

Noida Beta-2 SHO Vidyut Goyal said on November 9 night, a miscreant reached Sharma's hotel in a car and threatened to kill him by showing a pistol.

When the security personnel sitting next to Sharma opposed, the miscreant fled in the car, the police said, adding that a case has been registered at Beta-2 Police Station and a probe is on.

In May, Sharma's 15-year-old son Kunal was kidnapped and his body was found in a canal in Bulandshahr district.

In this case, the police had arrested Kunal Bhati, Himanshu Chaudhary, Manoj and others after an encounter, the police said.

Himanshu's female friend, who was studying MBBS from a college in Haryana, was also caught in connection with the incident. PTI COR NB NB