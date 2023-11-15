Man poisons his 4 children in Rohtak, 3 die

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Three siblings died while one was admitted to a hospital after their father gave them some poisonous substance in Haryana's Rohtak district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

On Tuesday, Sunil Kumar allegedly gave poison to his four children at his house in Kabulpur village when his wife was not at home, said police.

Two sisters -- aged 10 and 7 -- and their one-year-old brother died in the incident while their eight-year-old sister is undergoing treatment at PGIMS in Rohtak, police said.

Kumar, who works as a carpenter, is absconding and a case has been registered against him on the complaint of his wife, they said.

Police said further investigation was underway. PTI CHS VSD NB NB