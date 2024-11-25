Man poisons twin daughters, kills self after wife abandons them

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A man, distressed after his wife abandoned him, allegedly poisoned his 14-month-old twin daughters before ending his life in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Ugapur area when Omprakash Yadav (27) allegedly mixed poison in milk and fed it to his daughters Aashi and Priyashi, Station House Officer (SHO) Ajit Kumar Srivastava said.

"Yadav had filed a missing person's report for his wife, Sangam Yadav, on November 21. She had left their home, leaving him alone to care for their daughters. This appears to have caused him severe mental distress," Srivastava said.

According to the SHO, Yadav first attempted to hang himself at home but later left the house around 7 am.

Advertisment

He was spotted 500 meters away near the Ganesh Chandra Laudar Inter College but no one suspected anything, Srivastava added.

People who entered the college premises later discovered his body hanging from a tree and informed his family, he said.

Upon visiting his home, they found the bodies of the twins, prompting them to alert the police, the officer said.

Advertisment

"Three bodies have been sent for postmortem and a forensic team has collected a sample of the milk for analysis. Further investigation is underway," Srivastava said. PTI COR KIS ABN ARD OZ OZ