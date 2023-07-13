Man poses as Delhi Police officer, rapes 20-year-old inside her apartment complex

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old college student was allegedly raped inside the premises of her apartment complex in Rohini by a man who posed as a police officer and threatened to leak a video of her, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Ravi Solanki, was arrested by a team of the Crime Branch on Thursday, they said.

Solanki allegedly told the woman about having a video of her private moments with her boyfriend, which he said he will share with her parents, police said.

The accused was nabbed after police checked CCTV footage of the man and the motorcycle he used to enter the gated society the woman lived in, they said.

"It was a blind case. Since the accused was unknown, as per the description shared by the victim, a rough sketch of the man was made and with the help of CCTV footage, the accused was identified. He was arrested by a team of crime branch police on Thursday," the police officer said.

According to police, around 8.45 pm on July 7, a friend of the woman dropped her outside the gated society. When she reached the staircase of her building, a man she did not know followed her and introduced himself as a Delhi Police officer and also showed her an identity card, they said.

The man threatened her that he has a video recording of intimate acts between her and her boyfriend and that he would disclose it to her parents, police said.

He also threatened her that he would make the video viral on social media. Later, he asked her to follow him to the terrace of the building, and sexually assaulted her, police said.

He also warned her that if she chose to talk to anyone about the incident, he would make the video viral and fled the spot.

"The girl was initially very afraid but somehow later she took a courageous step and disclosed about the incident. On the facts of the complaint, a rape case was registered in Rohini district," an officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the accused was captured on the CCTV of the apartment building's staircase.

Over 250 CCTV camera footage of Rohini area were checked to retrace the route taken by the accused, he said.

It was found that the accused entered the gated society at about 9 pm and after committing the offence, he exited from the society at about 9.30 pm, Yadav added.

“After committing the crime, he fled on his motorcycle towards Rithala Metro Station but he could not be traced thereafter,” the officer said.

More than 40 persons were examined based on his approximate physical appearance, the officer said.

Police also checked more than 1,000 motorcycles near Rithala Metro Station based on what the bike looked like in the CCTV footage.

Finally, based on a tip off, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended on Thursday from near a mall in Sector-24, Rohini, he added.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to stalking the couple for an hour and clicking their photos while they were in a car. Later, he waited till the woman was on her own, the officer said.

The accused took advantage of the fact that Indian women often do not share details about their male friends with their parents, Yadav said.

“The accused further disclosed that he possesses a plastic card of his arms licence, which has a Delhi Police monogram on the top and as a watermark,” the officer said. Solanki usually displayed the arms licence as a Delhi Police ID card as a lay person usually can not identify a Delhi Police ID, he added.

Solanki (33) from Pooth Kalan village, Delhi got married in 2016 and has two daughters aged five and four years, police said. He is a bootlegger and was found to be previously involved in five other cases, they said. Police have also recovered the fake ID card and the motorcycle used by the accused. PTI AMP SKY SKY