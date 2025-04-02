Man poses as Haryana CM’s OSD, stops electricity pole work; probe on

Gurugram, Apr 2 (PTI) A case has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly posing as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and halting the installation of electricity poles in Sector 56 here, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Satish Chand, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the case was registered at Sector 56 police station, they said.

According to the complaint, Chand received a WhatsApp call around 10.28 am on Tuesday from an unknown number, they added.

The caller introduced himself as the CM’s OSD, Virendra, and claimed the electricity poles were being installed illegally in Aravalli, instructing their immediate removal, police said citing the complaint.

“I informed my officials, who began verifying the matter. Meanwhile, the personal assistant of the Chief Minister’s OSD contacted us, saying that the caller was also misleading their office by misusing the OSD’s name. We then approached the police,” the SDO said.

An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The accused caller will be arrested soon, a senior police officer said. PTI COR OZ OZ