Man poses as Indian Foreign Service officer in UP's Kushinagar; arrested

Kushinagar (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old man, who was allegedly posing as an Indian Foreign Service officer, was arrested in Kushinagar district, a police official said on Monday.

Upon receiving the information regarding a man posing as an IFS officer, the Kushinagar Superintendent of Police took cognisance and deployed teams to arrest the accused.

The police arrested Pawan Chauhan, a resident of Hata area, on March 8, and recovered an identity card, two fake Aadhaar cards, an election card, five ATM cards, three seals, an inkpad, a diary, two mobile phones, and two protocol papers.

A case was registered against the accused in this connection, and he was sent to jail on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma said that the accused, Pawan Chauhan, confessed to forging documents and fraudulently obtaining unfair benefits from various government departments.

Posing as an IFS officer, he prepared forged protocols based on a fake identity card and sent them to various government offices via email to legitimise his fraud.

Through this medium, he dupes young people from rural areas by promising them jobs, promotions, or other government benefits.

The fake Aadhar cards, voter cards, ATM cards, seals, ink pads and other material recovered from him are used for similar fraud and forgery, the Additional SP said.