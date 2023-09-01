Man poses as NSCN (K-YA) captain, arrested from Bengal

Itanagar, Sep 1 (PTI) The police of Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal arrested a person from north Bengal for allegedly posing as a captain of banned NSCN (K-YA) and making extortion calls to people, a senior official said on Friday.

In the joint operation, the person was apprehended from Sukna near Darjeeling on Wednesday, Tirap Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Gupta said.

The accused is a resident of Assam's Tinsukia district.

"A suo-motu case was registered at Khonsa Police Station after we received inputs that extortion calls to several persons in Tirap were being made from two phone numbers from north Bengal," the SP said.

A mobile phone and the SIM cards used in making such calls and bank account passbooks have been recovered from his possession, the officer said.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted that he had extorted Rs 2 lakh from various persons. He also sought rice bags for NSCN (K-YA) party members," the SP said. The person had a criminal record and was in jail in 2020, he added.