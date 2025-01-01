Man poses as UP Human Rights Commission chairman, arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly posing as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission and demanding security from authorities in multiple districts of the state, officials said.

The accused, Anas Malik, a resident of Moradabad, had sent "official" letters to the district magistrates of Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Amroha, and Noida for a two-day program on November 8, requesting protection under the protocol, they said.

Following suspicions raised by the letters, police launched an investigation and found that Malik was faking his identity.

Additional DCP (Crime), Ghaziabad, Sachchidanand said that Malik had faked his identity to manipulate local authorities.

"During questioning, Malik said that he had completed only the 10th grade and previously worked as a driver. He claimed to have gradually come into contact with some local leaders, from whom he got the idea of enjoying police protection and official escorts.

"He created a fake Human Rights Commission's emblem and falsely presented himself as its chairman," said the officer.

Malik also used a fake seal of the Commission, along with forged letters, to demand various services from government officials, the additional DCP said.

To add authenticity, he included the names and numbers of staff members and personal secretaries in his communications, police said. Moreover, he would travel with an accomplice dressed in white official attire, the official said. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK