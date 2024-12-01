Man posing as Army jawan held in Gujarat's Porbandar

Porbandar, Dec 1 (PTI) Police have arrested a 30-year-old man posing as an Army solider in public in Gujarat's Porbandar city allegedly with an intention to deceive people, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Sanjay Dodia, resident of Shapar Veraval in Rajkot district, was apprehended from Kamla Baug area of Porbandar city on Saturday and later released on bail, he said.

Despite not being in the Army, the accused was found wearing the soldier's uniform with the intention to make it appear that he was a military jawan, the official from Kamla Baug police station said.

He was booked under section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which prohibits a person from wearing or carrying items that look like military garb or tokens, such as badges or medals, with the intent to deceive others into thinking the person is a member of the military, he said.

The non-cognisable offence invites a jail term of up to three months or a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or both. PTI COR KA GK