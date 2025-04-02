Man posing as Army officer arrested for cheating family of over Rs 8 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old man impersonating a lieutenant colonel in the Army has been arrested for allegedly cheating a family of over Rs 8 lakh by promising government jobs, an official here said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sumit Singh, a resident of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, created fake Army documents, wore a Lieutenant Colonel’s uniform, and used badges and rubber stamps to mislead victims, he said.

Singh was also involved in multiple cases of similar fraud in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including a rape and cheating case in Lucknow and another fraud case in Hardoi, police said.

The accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, also reportedly procured a canteen card and issued fraudulent recruitment letters under the Ministry of Defence, police added.

"A case was registered in Gulabi Bagh Police Station based on the complaint of a 30-year-old woman advocate who alleged that Singh introduced himself as a senior Army officer in July 2024 and promised her a legal position in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT),” a senior police official said.

He later extended similar job offers to her brother and father, extracting large sums under the pretence of recruitment formalities, the woman said in her complaint.

The accused allegedly demanded money for application fees, mess charges, uniform kits, and other expenses, accumulating over Rs 8 lakh in cash from the victim and her family, officials said.

He also took a mobile phone worth Rs 1.6 lakh from the complainant under false pretences, the officer added.

Police said Singh fabricated recruitment letters, used a false identity, and even pressured the complainant to marry him.

"The fraud came to light when the victims cross-verified his claims and found discrepancies in the documents he provided," the officer said.

The police traced Singh to a rented accommodation in Bindapur and arrested him. Upon interrogation, he confessed his crimes, the officer said.

Recovered items include two fake Indian Army rubber stamps, a military uniform with four Lieutenant Colonel badges, a canteen card, three fake recruitment letters and a motorcycle bought with the defrauded money, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added. PTI SSJ HIG