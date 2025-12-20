Man posing as `black magic expert' steals jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from woman

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) A First Information Report has been registered against a man here for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from a woman after claiming to perform rituals to ward off `black magic' at her residence.

According to the Vile Parle police, the accused, identified as Ramchandra Sutar, told the complainant that somebody had cast a black magic spell on her family, and he could perform some rituals to counter it.

He visited her house in October and performed a puja by charging a huge sum of money.

During his subsequent visit, he allegedly asked the woman to put all her gold jewellery in a steel container, claiming it would improve her and her family's fortunes, and not to open it till he asked her.

Later, when she opened it as she needed jewellery for a wedding in her family, the woman was shocked to find that the container was empty.

An FIR was registered and a search is on for the accused, police said.