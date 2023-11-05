Man posing as CBI officer arrested in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating as a CBI officer and duping a resident of lakhs of rupees in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Sunday.

A fake identity card and some stolen items were also recovered from his possession, a police spokesman said.

The accused, identified as Javeed Ahmed Rather, was arrested after Kunzer police station received a complaint about the fraud, he said.

In his complaint, Farooq Ahmad Wani of Wassun Bangil alleged that Rather presented himself as a CBI officer to him, and assured him of securing a placement for his child at the NDA.

Rather was accompanied by his three associates, identified as Anjuman Afreen, Aaqib Ahmad Wani and Rafeeq Ahmad Wani, the spokesman said.

As the situation unfolded, the accused individuals resorted to theft and decamped with household items, including a geyser, an inverter, a CCTV camera, and a television from the complainant's residence, he said.

The complainant was allegedly defrauded of a sum amounting to about Rs 40 lakh, the spokesman said, adding the stolen household items were recovered from the arrested accused's house.

A case has been registered at Kunzer police station and further investigation is on, police said. PTI SSB SSB KVK KVK