Man posing as CM's PA and DCP's husband cheats Mumbai resident of Rs 74 lakh; booked

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly posing as a personal assistant of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and husband of a DCP and duping a man of Rs 74 lakh, a police official said on Monday.

The Santacruz police station official identified the accused as Vaibhav Paresh Thakkar.

"In February this year, victim Alpesh Ratilal Patel came in contact with Thakkar, who claimed he was a PA to the CM and that his wife was a deputy commissioner of police posted in Mumbai. Thakkar told Patel he could help in four cases registered against the latter. He took Rs 74 lakh from Patel for this work," the official said.

"Patel did not find anything amiss as Thakkar would move around in a high-end SUV with bodyguards. When he did not see any change in the cases, Patel confronted Thakkar, who sought another Rs 76 lakh. It was at this time that Patel read a newspaper article about Thakkar's arrest in a cheating case filed at LT Marg police station," the official said.

He then approached Santacruz police station, where a case was registered against Thakkar under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences, the official added. PTI ZA BNM