Man posing as cop and extorting money from motorcyclists arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 19 (PTI) The Gurugram police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a police officer and threatening and extorting money from motorcyclists, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Anshul, a resident of Uchana in Haryana's Jind district.

According to the police, he started posing as a sub-inspector of police after having failed a Haryana Police recruitment test held recently.

He would threaten and extort money from motorcyclists near Millennium City Centre Station, the police alleged.

He was arrested after a complaint was lodged on Wednesday by some motorcyclists that a policeman was threatening and extorting money from them, the police said. PTI COR SMN SMN