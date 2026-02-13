Man posing as cop arrested in Faridabad

Faridabad, Feb 13 (PTI) A man allegedly posing as an assistant sub-inspector of Haryana police was arrested, officials here said on Friday.

The accused, Deepak, a resident of Ankheer village here, has been taken into a one-day police remand, the officials said.

According to the police, during a routine check at Badkhal Chowk on Thursday, an Alto car with police stickers affixed was stopped. The driver introduced himself as an ASI posted at Surajkund police station.

When asked for credentials, he showed a constable's ID card, raising suspicion. After sustained questioning, he revealed that he was not employed by the police department.

The car was also seized.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.