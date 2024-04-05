Man posing as cop dupes professor of Rs 1 lakh after falsely claiming her son was detained

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) A 58-year-old college professor was duped of Rs 1 lakh by a man posing as a police inspector who claimed her son had been detained in a case, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when the professor was in college in Juhu, the official said.

"During lunch break, she received a call from an unidentified number. The caller identified himself as police inspector Vijay Kumar and said her son was detained in a case. The woman tried reaching her son on his phone but could not," he said.

"To bail out her son, she transferred Rs 1 lakh into the accounts provided by the fraudsters. After sometime, the fraudster called the professor and threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated this incident to anybody. After realising the detention information was false, she approached Juhu police station," the official added.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions against unidentified persons, he said. PTI DC BNM