Man posing as cop steals gold ring from elderly farmer in Beed

Beed, Jan 9 (PTI) A 66-year-old farmer from Beed was duped of his gold ring worth Rs 25,000 by a man posing as a police personnel, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, he added.

"Chandrakant Govindrao Tidake (66), a resident of Rui village in Dharur tehsil, was walking from the bus stand towards a bank when he was stopped by a man who claimed he was a police personnel. On the pretext of verification, the accused took Tidake's gold ring worth Rs 25,000. The man fled after placing an old ring in the victim's hand," the official said.

A cheating case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, the Dharur police station official said. PTI COR BNM