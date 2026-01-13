Man posing as IAS officer among 5 held at Indo-Nepal border

Bahraich (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Five people, including a man posing as an IAS officer, were arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the India-Nepal Rupaideha border here while they were allegedly attempting to enter the neighbouring country in a vehicle that had a red-blue beacon and hooter, police said.

Circle Officer of Nanpara, Pahup Kumar Singh, told reporters on Monday that the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on January 11, when an Innova Crysta with a Uttar Pradesh registration plate and a flashing beacon was stopped by SSB personnel at the border during routine checks.

During questioning, one of the occupants identified himself as Dharmendra Singh and claimed to be an IAS officer posted at the Lucknow Secretariat.

However, a detailed enquiry by SSB, Rupaideha police and other security agencies found that none of those in the car was an IAS officer and nor were they authorised to use a red-blue beacon, Singh said.

The vehicle was registered in Lucknow in the name of a firm, Priya Agencies, owned by the wife of Dharmendra, he added.

Besides Dharmendra, the arrested persons were identified as Shubham Bajpai, Anmol Singh, Sachin Singh and Swapnal Sahay -- all residents of Lucknow.

During interrogation, they admitted they were heading to casinos in Nepal to gamble.

Police recovered Rs 2.17 lakh cash, six mobile phones, an electronic chip device and a power bank from the possession of the accused. A case has been registered against them under Section 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway, Circle Officer Singh said.