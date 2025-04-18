Man posing as monk, two others steal gold ornaments from senior citizen

Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.2 lakh allegedly by three persons, one of whom was dressed like a monk, in Dombivali, a Thane police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Khoni Palava on Wednesday, the Manpada police station official added.

"The three men alighted from a car and stopped victim Madhav Joshi to bless him. While engaging him in a conversation on religious issues, the three robbed him of his gold chain and ring worth Rs 1.2 lakh. They then sped off in the car before Joshi could realise that he had been robbed," the official said.

The accused are residents of Gujarat, Pune and Solapur and were caught within 24 hours, he added. PTI COR BNM