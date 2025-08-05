Man posing as MP’s son held for cheating woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 5 (PTI) A 29-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, who allegedly posed as the son of a TDP MP and cheated a woman of gold and cash, was arrested here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, claiming to be a neurosurgeon at a private hospital in the city, visited a women's PG hostel multiple times under the pretext of meeting his juniors, eventually befriending the woman who ran the hostel, according to a release from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

He told the woman that he also owned a jewellery shop in Jubilee Hills and persuaded her to hand over her four-tola gold chain for remodelling. He later claimed additional gold was required for the work, prompting the woman to pay him Rs 55,000 online and Rs 45,000 in cash.

When the accused became unreachable over the phone, the woman lodged a complaint with the KPHB Police Station.

During the investigation, police found that the man was previously involved in 13 cheating cases in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, and was known to impersonate VIPs to commit such offences.

Based on a tip-off, he was apprehended on August 4, police said. PTI VVK SSK