Man posing as police inspector arrested in Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), May 6 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Vrindavan for allegedly posing as a police officer by donning a uniform complete with all the regalia of the force to exert undue influence among the locals, an official said on Tuesday.

The police action came after it received information about the imposture on X.

Vrindavan Kotwali Station House Officer Prashant Kapil, quoting the complaint, said Sachin Sharma, a native of Aligarh, used to roaming in police uniform, sporting the three-star insignia of an inspector, a monogram and standard issue police boots to impress and intimidate the public.

The accused was presently residing in Vrindavan.

A police uniform, boots, belt, and UP Police monogram were seized from him, police said, adding that allegations of him resorting to extortion were yet to be confirmed.

The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 319(2) and 204 related to impersonation and misuse of government uniform.