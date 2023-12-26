Man posing as transgender arrested for snatching money from e-rickshaw driver

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly snatching money from an e-rickshaw driver while posing as a transgender person in north Delhi, police said.
Deepak alias Shivani was arrested near the Chandani Chowk metro station by a team of patrol staff from the Kotwali police station, they said.
"Deepak, posing as a transgender, was running away after snatching Rs 810 from an e-rickshaw driver when our team caught him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.
During interrogation, Deepak disclosed that he is a school dropout and lives in Meerut, police said.
He used to live in the area of Yamuna Bazar whenever he came to Delhi, they added.
According to police, Deepak is a drug addict and he committed snatchings and thefts in busy market areas to make quick money. He would also wear saris to pose as a transgender and beg, they said.
Another officer said Deepak disclosed that tricking people into thinking he was a transgender person worked out well for him.
Deepak was previously involved in seven criminal cases such as snatching, theft and under the Arms Act, police added. PTI ALK IJT IJT