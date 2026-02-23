Man posing as TTE held on board a train in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) The ticket checking staff of Northern Railway's Jammu Division on Monday apprehended a man for allegedly impersonating as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on board a train in Kathua district, officials said.

The accused was illegally checking tickets on the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Hapa train when he was noticed by a member of a ticket checking staff near Kathua station, they said.

They said he was questioned, but he couldn't provide satisfactory answers. During the investigation, his official identity card was also found to be fake, and he was handed over to the Kathua Government Railway Police.

The GRP has registered a case and initiated an investigation into the fake documents recovered from the accused, the officials said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, commended the staff for their vigilance and stated that passenger safety and protection of their rights are the Railways' priority.

He urged passengers to always travel with valid tickets and immediately inform the officials or the Railway Helpline number 139 if any suspicious person checks their tickets or demands a fine.

The Railway Administration is fully committed to ensuring passenger safety and transparent travel, Singhal said. PTI TAS HIG HIG