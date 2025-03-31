Thane, Mar 31 (PTI) The Thane police have detained a man for allegedly posting on social media comments promoting enmity along with a purported picture of himself near Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said on Monday.
The accused is a resident of Samata Nagar in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra's Thane district.
A teacher had complained to the Ulhasnagar police that the man posted on his WhatsApp status the picture of himself standing near Aurangzeb's tomb, the official from Hill Line police station said.
Below the picture, some objectionable comments were written, he said.
The teacher then lodged the complaint, based on which the police on Saturday registered the FIR against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).
The man has been detained and a probe is on into the case, the official said. PTI COR GK
Man posts offensive comments with pic of Aurangzeb's tomb; detained
