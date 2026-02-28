Man promises relief in 'ED case', takes Rs 13 lakh bribe; arrested

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a man for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of providing relief in a case related to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), officials said on Saturday.

Special Unit-II of the ACB, Rajasthan carried out an operation to trap Uttam Pandey and caught him red-handed receiving the bribe amount in Jaipur.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said a man had submitted a written complaint on December 30, 2025, alleging that he was cheated in 2022 in connection with an investment in a private company, QFX Pvt Ltd.

Pandey, a resident of Ayodhya, allegedly contacted the complainant, claimed to be associated with the office of the Assistant Director, Enforcement Directorate, Chandigarh, and demanded a bribe to get relief in the case.

Pandey initially demanded Rs 20 lakh, and later agreed to reduce it to Rs 13 lakh.

After verification of the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Anil Kayal. During the operation, the accused was apprehended near Hotel Ashoka at Kalyan Circle while accepting the bribe.

Officials said Rs 13 lakh was recovered from his possession, including Rs 2 lakh in cash and Rs 11 lakh through other modes.

A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they added. PTI AG SKY SKY