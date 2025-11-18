Man pushes teenage niece to death from local train, held

Palghar, Nov 18 (PTI) A man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly pushing his 16-year-old niece from a fast local train in Vasai, which resulted in her death, an official said on Tuesday.

The body was discovered on the railway tracks over the Bhayander creek on Monday.

The first lead came from a commuter who had witnessed the incident, leading to the arrest of Arjun Soni, a police inspector said.

Police arrested Soni under section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the motive behind the murder. PTI COR NSK