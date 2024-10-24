Man pushes wife off terrace in Gurugram, held

Gurugram, Oct 24 (PTI) Gurugram police has arrested a bike mechanic for allegedly killing his wife by pushing from the terrace of an abandoned house in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Dharam Singh alias Dharmu, a native of Dausa district in Rajasthan.

The police received information on Tuesday night regarding a woman, who suffered injuries after falling from a terrace in Wazirpur village. They reached the SGT Hospital but the woman had died. She was identified as Geeta (28).

Following this, the victim's father had filed a complaint against Singh alleging that he used to beat Geeta and killed her on Tuesday night, police said. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

Singh was arrested and during the interrogation, he confessed his crime. He told the police that he was drinking in an abandoned house when Geeta reached there. An argument broke out between the two. Following this, he beat her up, pushed her from the terrace and killed her, Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of Sector 10A police station said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR HIG HIG