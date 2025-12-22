Man pushes woman from running local train in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pushing a teenage student from a running local train in Navi Mumbai after she objected to his unauthorised boarding in a coach reserved for women, police said on Monday.

The student, identified as Shweta Mahadik (18), fell on the tracks. She was pulled aside by some workers in time, avoiding a potential tragedy. Police said the accused, identified as Shaikh Akhtar Nawas (50), boarded a ladies compartment of the local train between Panvel and Kharghar stations on December 18 morning.

He panicked when female passengers raised an alarm and asked him to alight from the train. He pushed Mahadik, who was headed for college, from the running train.

Meanwhile, some passengers alerted the GRP control room. Shaikh was apprehended when the train halted at a station, a police official said.

A case on the charge of attempted murder was registered against Shaikh at the Panvel GRP station, and he was arrested.

The injured student is recuperating at a private hospital, the official added.

The investigation revealed that Shaikh was homeless and was undergoing treatment for mental health. PTI DC NSK