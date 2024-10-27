Man raped Dalit woman in UP's Pratapgarh, held

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accused was identified as Rikhiram Maurya (65), they said.

The woman in her complaint alleged that Maurya had raped her last week and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, Additional SP, Sanjay Rai said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against Maurya under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Rai said.

Advertisment

Maurya has been arrested and further investigation is underway, Rai added. PTI COR ABN HIG