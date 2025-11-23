Man rapes 3-year-old girl in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, arrested

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man at a village in this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the child was playing outside her house and her family members were busy for preparations of her aunt's wedding the next day, they said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The accused, Shyam Pal, lured the girl on some pretext and took her away. He was later found with the child, who was in a serious condition with her clothes blood stained, a police officer said.

Sensing something bad with the child, family members informed the police who rushed to the spot falling under the Mitauli police station area and took the accused in custody.

The child was then taken to the district hospital and later sent to Lucknow in view of her condition, the officer said.

Mitauli Deputy Superintendent of Police Yadvendra told reporters that the accused was arrested on Saturday. Further investigations were in progress, the DSP said.