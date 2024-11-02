Man rapes 9-year-old neighbour in Bengal, arrested

Alipurduar (WB), Nov 2 (PTI) One person was arrested on the charge of raping a nine-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused lured the girl with chocolates when she was playing near her house under Kumargram police station area on Friday afternoon. He took her to a jungle and raped her on Friday afternoon.

He also threatened her with dire consequences, if she informed the incident to anyone.

As the girl was not seen for a long time, her family members started looking for her. After finding her, they took her home and found that she was bleeding from her private parts.

The girl then told her mother what had happened.

“After being informed about the incident, the accused was arrested,” Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvanshi said.

Locals demanded that the accused be hanged. PTI COR NN