Man rapes colleague in Delhi hotel room; held

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague last month in a hotel in the Nangloi area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused who was identified as Arun, a resident of the Baprola Vihar area in Delhi, worked as a supervisor of the victim, they added.

According to the police, a case of rape was registered at the Nangloi police station on June 9 by the woman.

She told the police that she worked at an office in Sector-7 in Rohini under the supervision of the accused.

The complainant alleged that the accused in June took her to a hotel in Nangloi where he raped her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

An FIR was registered based on the woman's complaint and an investigation was taken up, Chiram said.

The officer added that the police nabbed Arun from the city's Mangolpuri area and further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM RPA