Man rapes his 10-year-old niece in MP's Vidisha; booked

Vidisha (MP), Feb 5 (PTI) A man allegedly raped his 10-year-old niece in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, following which a case was registered against him, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday night in a village under the Ganjbasoda police station limits, about 50 km from the district headquarters.

The minor's family members were not at home when the incident occurred, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Shikha Bhalvi said.

The victim's father was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal and her mother was looking after him there, she said.

"The accused took advantage of the family members' absence and raped the minor," Bhalvi said.

During the assault, the victim raised an alarm and called out to her 12-year-old brother, who then informed nearby people about the incident, she said, citing the villagers.

The accused fled the spot after the incident, following which villagers alerted the police.

According to the officer, the police have registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and launched efforts to trace him. PTI COR LAL NP