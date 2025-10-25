Man rapes his 9-year-old daughter in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar, arrested

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his minor daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar, police said.

A woman from the Mehdawal area of the district had filed a complaint on Friday that her husband, a drug addict, allegedly raped their nine-year-old daughter on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sushil Kumar Singh said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that when she protested, her husband threatened her. She also alleged that her husband habitually abuses her and other family members, Kumar said.

The ASP said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The police have arrested the accused, he said.