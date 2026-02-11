Man rapes sugarcane worker's daughter

Beed, Feb 11 (PTI) A 13-year-old daughter of a migrant sugarcane labourer was allegedly raped by a man, who committed the crime after threatening her, in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the accused, Suraj Kharat, and a manhunt was launched to trace him, they said.

The girl and her family members, who hail from Parbhani district, had migrated to Beed for the sugarcane harvesting season.

The first incident took place on January 14 this year in Surdi area of Kaij tehsil, while the second assault took place on February 8 in another village. The accused used weapons to threaten the victim, the police said.

The matter came to light when the victim informed her parents, who then approached the police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday night at the Yusuf Wadgaon police station, they said, A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under the rape charges, according to the police, PTI COR NP