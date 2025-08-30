Man rapes toddler in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, who allegedly raped a three-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, is on the run, police said on Saturday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, the alleged rape was reported through the women's helpline 1090 on Friday evening.

The informer stated that a man had enticed the minor, who was visiting her maternal grandparents, by offering her a candy. He allegedly raped her, dropped her off at her home and absconded, the police officer said.

Kumar confirmed that a case has been filed, and special teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

The victim has been admitted to the district hospital. According to doctors, the child has no internal injuries and she is in stable condition.