Man rapes woman in Ujjain; unidentified persons shoot act, make video viral

Ujjain, Sep 5 (PTI) A woman scrap collector was raped allegedly by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after a video of the rape, shot by unidentified persons, went viral on social media, Kotwali Area's City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Om Prakash Mishra said.

"Accused Lokesh promised to marry her, made her drink liquor and then raped her on Wednesday. Some people who were passing by shot videos of the incident instead of stopping the crime. Lokesh later fled from the spot. After the woman filed a complaint when the effect of alcohol wore off, Lokesh was arrested," he said. PTI MAS BNM