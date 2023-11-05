Man receives multiple stab injuries on neck, hand in attack in Delhi's Nihal Vihar

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old man received multiple stab injuries on his neck and hand in an alleged attack by two men in Delhi's Nihal Vihar, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to police, a PCR call was received on Saturday evening that a man received multiple stab injuries on his neck and hand after two men attacked him near Hanuman Mandir.

"A police team was dispatched to the location, which got to know that the victim had been shifted to a hospital. He was identified as Hashim, a resident of Nagloi," said a senior police official.

Police said Hashim told them that he was attacked by two unknown men all of sudden over unknown reasons.

An FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the IPC has been lodged, police said.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage to know about the sequence of events. The accused will be arrested soon," said the police officer. PTI BM MNK MNK MNK