Man receives stab injuries in north Delhi's Chandrawal

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A 21-year-old man received stab injuries after he was allegedly attacked by some other men over an unknown reason near a community centre in north Delhi's Chandrawal area, said police on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is in progress, they said.

The victim's health condition is out of danger, police said.

"A PCR call was received at the Civil Lines police station regarding stab injury to a man. The staff from Roop Nagar immediately rushed to the spot. The injured was later identified as Akash," said a senior official.

The victim told the police in his statement that he was accosted by some men, who subsequently attacked him using a knife on his left leg.

"The investigation of the case is in progress and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused," the official added. PTI BM AS AS